Mumbai, November 23: An on-duty motorman's alertness helped save the life of an 18-year-old woman in Vashi who tried to end her life by suicide. As per reports, the alert motorman identified as Prashant Konnur (54) saved the life of a teenager who tried to end hey life at Vashi railway station.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Konnur was heading to CSMT from Vashi railway station. Reportedly, Konnur saved the young woman's life by acting swiftly and stopping the train in nick of time. Surprisingly, there was hardly a one-inch gap between the train and the woman on the railway track when Konnur stopped the train. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

After saving her life, Konnur immediately got down and along with other women commuters counselled the young woman. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Konnur said, "I saw the woman standing near the track before the train started. I started the train very slow and as soon as the train gained speed, she laid on the track."

He further added, "I applied the emergency brakes. She was already under the engine guard with hardly one inch of distance between the wheel and her." Konnur said that it was luck and his quick decision that helped to save the woman's life. Video: Cop Performs CPR, Saves Life Of Farmer Who Collapsed on Ground Due to Heart Attack During Maha Padayatra in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that if he would have taken the decision even a second late then the teenager would have come under the wheels of the train. "I then pulled her up and asked her the reason to do so she just said that she slipped off on the track," Konnur added. Later, he took her to the ladies compartment where other women commuters counselled the young woman.

