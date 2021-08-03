Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 43 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 5,99,204, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 16,299 lives in the state.

The toll includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 463.

Jalandhar reported 15 infections, followed by five in Fazilka and four in Kapurthala.

With 47 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,442.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported five fresh cases, taking the infection count to 61,965, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 811.

The number of active cases was 34, as per the bulletin.

The number of cured persons stood at 61,120.

