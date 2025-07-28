Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): In a shocking incident in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his mother, father, and sister over a property dispute.

SP City Gyanendra Nath, while talking to ANI, said, "Around 1 o'clock, information was received from Dilia village that a person had murdered his mother, father, and sister. Details of the incident have been gathered... The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem."

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Fails To Take Off From Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Due to Technical Snag.

"A case has been registered. A police team has been deployed to apprehend the accused, Abhay Yadav, and the arrest is expected to be made soon... A property dispute is emerging as the motive. The father had named some property to his daughter. The accused was unhappy with this... We have been told that the accused ran away on a motorcycle with his wife and child after committing this act."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are investigating the case. (ANI)

Also Read | Haridwar Stampede: Mansa Devi Temple Trust Announces INR 5 Lakh for Deceased, INR 1 Lakh for Injured (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)