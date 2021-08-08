Ghaziabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Challans have been issued to three people here after a video purportedly showing them performing stunts on cars went viral on social media, the Traffic Police said on Sunday.

In the video, some youths were seen doing stunts from the window of the car.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs 22,000 on one car owner, identified as Suraj Pal Singh, and Rs 20,000 each on the other two vehicle owners -- Rahul nagar and Shekhar Kumar.

The three car drivers were seen playing hooters and sirens which were fitted in their vehicles. They were driving cars in a zigzag fashion during rains in Pratap vihar colony, SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwah said.

The motorists were creating danger for the life of local residents, the SP said.

They were fined for doing stunts without government permission and making a lot of noise. They were also penalised for not having driving licenses and driving vehicles without insurance, SP Kushwah added.

