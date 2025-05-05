Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Amritsar Rural Police on Monday arrested three men linked to UK-based gangsters. The arrested individuals--Vijay Masih, Agrej Singh, and Iqbal Singh--are all residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

According to police, the three were connected to international UK-based Dharmpreet Singh (also known as Dharma Sandhu), and Jassa Patti. Both are originally the residents of Tarn Taran.

During the arrest, police recovered several weapons and other items, including "3 Glock pistols, 3 Beretta 30 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges (9mm), 20 live cartridges (30 bore) 4 mobile phones and 1 Activa scooter," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav shared the news in an X post.

Initial investigation shows that the trio was in contact with international crime groups and involved in illegal arms movement.

A case has been registered at Lopoke Police Station, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full network.

On May 3, in a significant counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on 3rd May 2025 arrested two persons--Palak Sher Masih & Suraj Masih--for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens.

On May 1, Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar uncovered a drug smuggling network with links to Pakistan-based smugglers. During a recent raid, police recovered 5 kg of heroin, a currency counting machine, and several other items.

According to the preliminary investigation, "foreign-based Jassa" and his partners have strong links with their India-based associate, Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar Rural. Jodhbir was working on the instructions of his foreign handlers, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on X.

Jodhbir Singh is believed to have been retrieving heroin consignments and distributing them to different parts of India. Intelligence reports also suggest that he collected drug money and sent it to Pakistan using illegal hawala channels.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC in Amritsar, and efforts are underway to arrest Jodhbir and break the entire network. (ANI)

