Berhampur, Aug 21 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested three persons, two on charge of producing fake resident certificate in Army recruitment rally last year near Berhampur University, while another for making the forged documents for them in Odisha's Ganjam district.

B Lokesh (20) and B Umapatti Reddy (20) of Suvani village under Golanthara police station had allegedly produced fake resident certificates to get job in the Indian Army, while Banamali Behera (24), owner of a common service centre (CSC) of the same village allegedly made the forged documents for them, said police.

Police seized two fake resident certificates and two original certificates of other candidates and a computer in the case.

During the Army recruitment rally held from March 25 to April 6, last year, Lokesh and Reddy had allegedly produced the fake resident certificates, after they were selected in the physical tests.

The recruitment officers, however, were suspicious about their documents and lodged complaints with the police for verification.

During the inquiry, the tehsil office at Chikiti replied that these documents were fake, said Additional SP (Berhampur) Ramesh Chandra Sethi.

The duo revealed that they had produced the fake resident certificates in the CSC of Behera, he said.

Though they belong to the same village, they could not obtain the resident certificate from the tehsil office, police added.

Police said they were also investigating some other fake certificate cases, which had been produced in the Army recruitment rally last year.

