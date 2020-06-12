India News | Three Left in Fray for Lone Rajya Sabha Seat in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 12 (PTI) Three candidates are left in the fray for election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram after end of the last date for withdrawal of candidature on Friday, an assembly official said..

State assembly commissioner and secretary, H. Lalrinawma, told PTI that none of the contesting candidates from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), opposition parties- Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have withdrawn their nomination.

Election to the only Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held simultaneously with other states on June 19. Counting will be held from 5 pm the same day.

The ruling MNF has fielded former party youth wing president K. Vanlalvena against main opposition ZPM nominee B. Lalchhanzoa and Congress candidate Dr. Lallianchhunga.

K. Vanlalvena, who is now the party national core committee member, had unsuccessfully contested the assembly bypolls to Aizawl North-III seat in November, 2015 and lost to Congress candidate Lal Thanzara.

ZPM candidate B. Lalchhanzoa had made debut in the last assembly polls in November, 2018 and lost to MNF nominee Robert Romawia Royte by a margin of 1,492 votes.

Debutant Dr. Lallianchhunga of Congress is the party spokesperson and media department chairman.

