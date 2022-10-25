Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October (ANI): Three members of a Dalit family were killed and one sustained severe injuries when another family opened fire over molestation allegations in Damoh on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Devran village under Dehat police station limits of the district on Tuesday morning.

Damoh Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar said that there was a dispute between the family of Jagish Patel and the family of Ghamandi Ahirwar related to a woman. After that, Jagdish and his family members opened fire on the Ahirwar family around 6:30am on Tuesday. Three persons Manak Ahirwar (30), his father Ghamandi Ahirwar (60) and his mother Rajpyari (58) died on the spot while Manak's brother sustained severe injuries in the incident. He was admitted to the district hospital.

SP Teniwar said, "A case was registered in the matter under the Atrocities Act and further investigation is going on. There are six accused in the matter so far and efforts are on to nab the accused."

On the other hand, Collector S Krishna Chaitanya said, "The police team is present on the spot to investigate the matter. The police will also investigate if there are any land-related issues or any old dispute. The matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken accordingly." (ANI)

