Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Two women and a teenage girl of a family were found dead inside their house in Kolkata, while three other members were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar in the city on Wednesday, police said.

The police came to know about the deaths in the house from one of the three injured occupants of the car, all of whom were male.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta: From Student Leader to Delhi Chief Minister; Political Journey of First-Time BJP MLA From Shalimar Bagh.

The police are yet to find out whether it is a case of suicide pact or murder.

The family, which used to run a tannery business, was in financial difficulties, an officer said.

Also Read | Who Is Rekha Gupta? Know Age, Family, Education and Net Worth of First-Time BJP MLA Set To Become New Delhi CM.

The three female bodies were found in separate rooms on the third floor of the four-storey house in Tangra area. Wrists of two of the bodies were slit, a senior police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar, said the husband of one of the two deceased women disclosed about the deaths in the house.

The husband is one of the persons injured in the car crash that took place in Abhishikta Crossing on EM Bypass, nearly six km away from their residence, at around 4 am, Kumar said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage and speaking to locals to ascertain how the accident took place.

The eyewitnesses claimed that the car did not collide with any other vehicle and directly rammed into the pillar, Kumar said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Manoj Verma who also visited the house, said a deceased girl was aged 14-15 years while the other two women were aged around 39 and 40 years.

"We have got certain clues. It is premature to conclusively say whether it was a case of murder or suicide. The body of the teenage girl did not have any major injury marks," the CP said.

Verma said that the post-mortem examination report would shed light on the reason behind the deaths.

No suicide note was found anywhere near the bodies or in the home of the family.

About the condition of the occupants of the car after the accident, the CP said, "One of them is a boy who has a wrist injury. The other one is an adult who is being treated. The third person apparently has no injury."

He said the investigators were waiting for some information to plug the loopholes.

"The sequence of events is being probed. Those injured in the car accident have shared some information but it is difficult for us to reach a conclusion based on their version," Verma said.

The police will corroborate their version with certain other facts, he said.

Talking to PTI, one of the investigating officers said that it was learnt that the family had tried a similar attempt earlier. Police were also investigating a claim by one of the three injured persons that the entire family planned to die by suicide together.

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that the two women had slit their wrists after they had food mixed with sleeping pills, a police officer said.

The other three then went out of their home in their car and first tried to hit a running lorry in their attempt to die by suicide. But they later changed their mind and crashed into the Metro Rail pillar, he said.

A probe was also underway into claims by neighbours that around 10 people had visited the residence of the family twice on Tuesday and whether it was linked with the following developments.

"During preliminary investigation, we have come to know that the family was having some financial problem. We are trying to ascertain whether today's developments are linked to it," Verma said.

The three injured occupants of the car were Prasun Dey and Pralay Dey, besides a teenage boy. They will also be questioned upon improvement in their condition, he added.

The Dey family has been living in the locality for decades, the local councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)