Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A delegation of three members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday.

The three Tibetan parliamentarians who paid a courtesy call to the Maharashtra Governor included Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi, and Tsering Yangchen.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais performed the consecration of the Shri Ram Darbar in the Sri Gundi Mandir Complex in Raj Bhavan.

The Governor accompanied by his wife Rambai Bais performed the aarti alongwith his family members and the residents of the Raj Bhavan complex.

The consecration ceremony was organised to coincide with the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Governor and his wife Rambai Bais also met the teams of construction workers at the temple and applauded the Raj Bhavan Devi Mandir Samiti for the maintenance and cleanliness of the temple. (ANI)

