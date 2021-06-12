New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Three men drowned while taking a bath in the Bawana canal in outer Delhi's Shahbad dairy area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Tara (40), Raju (32) and Sukhdev (23), they said.

The incident took place on Friday when the three men had gone to take a bath in the canal, police said.

All emergency help, including the fire brigade, were called on the spot and the bodies were fished out of the canal. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

No foul play has been suspected and the bodies have been handed over to respective families after post-mortem, the police said.

