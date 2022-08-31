New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Three men were severely injured after their scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The injured persons, identified as Yuvraj (23), Neeraj (22) and Deepak (24), are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer POCSO Case: Statewide Protest Call Over Police Inaction Against Rape Accused Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the accident took place near Tiranga Chowk at around 3 am.

The injured persons were shifted to Aakash hospital from where they were referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he said.

Also Read | PGIMER Chandigarh Performs First Robotically Assisted Bioresorbable Stent Implantation.

"We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka North police station. A registration number plate of the offending vehicle was found on the spot. Our teams are working to solve the case," the DCP said.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of accident are also been scanned to identify the accused driver and establish the sequence of the events, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)