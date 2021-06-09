Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Three members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in fake recruitment in police department using forged documents were arrested in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the office of the UP DGP said for the past few days, police were getting reports about a gang deploying impersonators of candidates in recruitment exams by forging documents.

On Tuesday night, the gang was busted in Agra's Etmadaullah police station area and its three members were arrested in a joint operation by UP's Special Task Force and Agra Police, it said.

Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ramprakash Sharma (of Aligarh), the statement said, adding Aadhar and PAN cards were recovered from them.

The arrested accused are being interrogated, it said.

