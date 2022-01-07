Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 7 (PTI) Three minors were charred to death on Friday while playing inside a makeshift shelter in Charaideo district of Assam, police said.

The tragic incident took place around 10.30 am at Greater Baruahola village under Sepon police station in the upper Assam district, Charaideo Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Sing told PTI.

"Four minors were playing inside a ‘Tongi Ghar' when one of them tried to light some wheat straws and those caught fire, and the blaze engulfed the entire structure… One managed to escape, while the other three were charred to death," he said.

‘Tongi Ghar' is a type of thatched house made by villagers in the paddy fields of Assam.

The deceased have been identified as Bivan Munda (2), Anud Munda (2) and Khahinur Karuwa (4), another police official said.

"The police team from Sepon outpost has reached the spot and launched an investigation. Initial probe showed that the three minors died of burns,” Singh said.

Nearby villagers rushed to douse the fire, but it was too late by then, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

