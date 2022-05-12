Muzaffarnagar, May 11 (PTI) A court at Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced three Myanmar nationals studying in a madrasa to six months imprisonment for living in India without a visa.

Judicial Magistrate Arun Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on three brothers Furkan Husain, Rizwan and Nauman after holding them guilty under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

The court also directed that they should be deported to their country Myanmar after serving the jail term.

According to the prosecution, the three brothers were arrested at Jalalabad town in Shamli on July 28, 2019.

According to their lawyer Jansher Choudhry, the court has directed that since the three have already been in jail for over six months, they should be deported to their country of origin.

