Damoh (MP), Sep 15 (PTI) Seven persons, including three members of a family, were killed after lightning struck them during heavy rains near here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

The deaths were reported in separate incidents which took place in rural areas of Damoh district.

Members of a family, residents of Choti Lamti village, were working in agriculture field when they were hit by lightning, Damoh SP Hemant Chauhan said.

One Lakhan Yadav (35), his wife Savitri (32) and their minor son Narendra (7) were killed, while the couple's another son Chotu (12) was seriously injured, Chauhan said.

Two other persons, identified as Jalam Adivasi (21) and Prembai (50), residents of the same village, died after they were struck by lightning while working in field, he said.

The other two deaths were reported from Satriya and Kunwarpur villages where the victims were aged 38 and 48, the official said.

