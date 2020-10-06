Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested here on Tuesday and contraband substances seized from them, police said.

Deepak Gupta and Jivitesh Sayal were arrested at Purmandal Morh and Bahu Plaza after 50 grams heroin and 70 grams charas respectively were found in their possession, a police spokesperson said.

Ranjeet Kumar was arrested at Nadal Manwal on the outskirts of the city after police personnel searching his bag found 20.6 grams charas and 480 grams 'Bhukki', he said.

The spokesman said all the three peddlers were booked under the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.

