Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Three persons allegedly involved in incidents of loot on the highway here have been injured in an encounter with the police, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team surrounded Gaurav Pandey, Sachin Sharma and Salman on Tuesday night and in the exchange of fire they were injured, Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Surendra Dwivedi said.

He said some persons had looted cash from vegetable trader Sanjay Nishand of Sultanpur on February 7.

During the probe, police arrested one Sanjit Gupta, who had given the tip off about the three.

The three are residents of Pratapgarh and involved in loot incidents on the highway, police said.

Two country-made pistols and cartridges have been recovered from them, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)