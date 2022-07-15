Deoghar, Jul 15 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Friday, police said.

The teenagers in the age group of 15 to 17 drowned at Nandan Pahad pond under Town police station area in the afternoon while bathing.

Town police station in-charge MK Mandal said, "The incident took place while taking bath. A team of NDRF fished out the bodies from the pond."

