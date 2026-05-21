‘Drishyam 3’ OTT Release Date: Here’s When You Can Stream Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run

The highly anticipated Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 made its grand theatrical debut on May 21, 2026, coinciding with lead actor Mohanlal's 66th birthday. As the film opens to packed theatres and strong box office projections worldwide, discussions surrounding its post-theatrical digital premiere have already intensified. Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has officially secured the exclusive digital distribution rights for the film, with a streaming release expected to follow a standard theatrical window. Mohanlal Celebrates 66th Birthday at ‘Drishyam 3’ FDFS With Fans, Viral Video Melts Hearts – WATCH.

‘Drishyam 3’ Streaming Details

Amazon Prime Video formally confirmed its ownership of the digital rights for Drishyam 3 through a legal public notice issued via Amazon Seller Services Private Limited. Under a valid agreement with the film's production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, the platform holds the sole and exclusive rights across all major digital formats.

Expected OTT Release Window for ‘Drishyam 3’

While an exact streaming date has not yet been formally announced by the makers or the platform, industry sources indicate that Drishyam 3 will adhere to a traditional theatrical exclusivity window. According to trade reports from ETimes, the film is expected to follow a 30 to 35-day theatrical run before transitioning to digital screens. If this standard timeline remains unchanged, audiences can expect Drishyam 3 to begin streaming globally in late June or early July 2026.

Multi-Language Rollout

To broaden its regional and international footprint, Drishyam 3 has been released in theatres simultaneously in its original Malayalam language alongside dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Amazon Prime Video's exclusive digital rights encompass these multi-language iterations. This wide-reaching rollout aims to cater to the massive pan-Indian audience that has closely followed the franchise over the years.

The Legacy of ‘Drishyam’ Franchise

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 brings back the iconic character of Georgekutty and his family, tracking the ongoing legal and psychological fallout of the events from the previous chapters. The project officially commenced production in September 2025 with a traditional pooja ceremony helmed by Mohanlal, Joseph, and producer Antony Perumbavoor. ‘Drishyam 3’ Censor Update: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Receives U/A 13+ Ahead of May 21 Theatrical Release.

The franchise began as a landmark moment for Malayalam cinema with the original Drishyam in 2013, followed by Drishyam 2, which skipped theatres for a direct-to-digital premiere on Prime Video in 2021 during the pandemic. The massive success of the series eventually inspired highly successful remakes in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, establishing it as one of Indian cinema's most prominent thriller brands.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).