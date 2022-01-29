Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 115 Batallion of CRPF on Friday arrested three terrorists who are allegedly affiliated with proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Resistance Front (TRF), said a statement by the Indian army on Saturday.

Two pistols, three magazines, and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the accused persons, added the statement.

The three were identified as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora, Shopian, and Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Begam Kulgam, as per the statement.

"During preliminary questioning, the three revealed their affiliation with proscribed outfit LeT/TRF and indulgence in various terror-related activities in the district," said the statement.

An FIR had been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

