Mumbai, January 29: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced hiring for the posts of Fireman Constable and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). CISF is looking to hire 1149 candidates for the Fireman Constable post and 647 candidates for the Assistant Sub Inspector post.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the Fireman Constable post is March 4, while the last date to apply for the ASI post is February 5. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in. IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 626 Apprentices Posts at iocl.com; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in

Click on the “Login” link on the homepage

New page will appear on the screen, click on the “New Registration” link

Search for desired post

Fill in basic details and Declaration

Take out print for future reference

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Recruitment 2022:

For the Fireman Constable post, a candidate must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with Science subject.

For an ASI post, candidates should be graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Age Limit for CISF Recruitment 2022:

For the Fireman Constable post, the age limit is 18 to 23 years.

For the ASI post, the candidate must be a 35-year-old as of 01.08.2021.

Candidates can pay the application/examination fee through Net Banking, and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating challan. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CISF regularly for more information and updates.

