India News

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to step down following the state assembly election results.

Talking to the reporters, BJP's victorious candidate from Kharagpur, Dilip Ghosh, said, "One day you have to leave the world, so the throne is just for two days. They shouldn't remain under the illusion that this is their ancestral property. The people gave them 15 years, but they did nothing except corruption and violence..."

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, May 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya invoked the Constitution and criticised outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from her post, following the TMC's defeat in the State Legislative Assembly elections.

Bhattacharya told ANI, "There is a constitutional system in place. So, I do not want to say anything. There are provisions in the Constitution; everything is in there. The Constitution is supreme. Whatever will happen, it will be within the framework of the Constitution."

Also Read | WhatsApp Security Alert: New Flaw Allows Malware Injection via Malicious Files; Update Your App Immediately.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has been thrust into a constitutional and political standoff following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landmark victory in the state assembly elections. Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sparked a firestorm by firmly rejecting calls for her resignation, despite the BJP securing a commanding two-thirds majority.

The election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape. However, the transition of power appears far from seamless.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, a defiant Banerjee accused the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP of "looting" the democratic process. Despite the numbers, she insisted that her party remains the moral victor.

"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan... the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee asserted.

The TMC chief labelled the Chief Election Commissioner the "villain" of the election, claiming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with and citing suspicious 80-90% battery charges.

Banerjee accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of playing a key role in the "manipulation" of the election process. "Sad to say, the CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM," she said, referencing her belief that the election results were tampered with.

However, in a seemingly contradictory turn, Banerjee later referred to herself as a "free bird" and a "commoner" who no longer holds a "chair," signalling her intent to pivot toward strengthening the INDIA Alliance on a national level.

Banerjee also alleged she was "manhandled and kicked in the belly" during the counting process, claiming CCTV cameras were intentionally disabled while her agents were assaulted.

Banerjee emphasised that her focus now is to continue strengthening the INDIA alliance and ensure that her party remains an influential force despite the electoral setback.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)