Gold Rate Today, May 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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Gold prices (gold rates) in India saw a marginal decline today, May 6, as international markets showed signs of cooling following recent volatility. According to the latest data from Good Returns, the price of 24-karat gold fell to INR 1,49,170 per 10 grams, marking a slight dip from yesterday’s closing rates. The correction comes as investors weigh easing geopolitical tensions against persistent domestic demand during the ongoing wedding season. While global spot gold traded near USD 4,550 per ounce, the Indian market remains structurally supported by a stable retail appetite.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 06, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates for May 6

Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to local market demand, transportation costs, and varying state taxes. Southern markets like Chennai continue to command a premium due to high retail consumption.

Gold Rate Today, May 6, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,36,890 INR 1,49,220 Mumbai INR 1,36,740 INR 1,49,170 Chennai INR 1,38,190 INR 1,50,760 Ahmedabad INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Kolkata INR 1,36,740 INR 1,49,170 Bengaluru INR 1,36,740 INR 1,49,170 Hyderabad INR 1,36,740 INR 1,49,170 Jaipur INR 1,36,890 INR 1,49,320 Pune INR 1,36,740 INR 1,49,170 Noida INR 1,36,890 INR 1,49,220 Gurugram INR 1,36,890 INR 1,49,220 Ghaziabad INR 1,36,890 INR 1,49,220 Lucknow INR 1,36,890 INR 1,49,220 Bhopal INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Jodhpur INR 1,38,540* INR 1,51,170* Srinagar INR 1,38,630* INR 1,51,260*

Market Drivers: Geopolitics and Currency

The current price movement is primarily influenced by a "pause" in international conflict escalations. Reports of a temporary de-escalation in the Middle East have eased the "safe-haven" rush, which typically drives gold prices higher. Furthermore, the US Dollar has stabilised around the 98 mark, halting its recent rally. A stronger dollar often makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, including the Indian Rupee. Domestically, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) showed gold futures trading with a mild upward bias at approximately INR 1,53,100 per 10 grams. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 5, 2026.

Investment Outlook and Purity Guide

Financial analysts suggest that while the immediate trend is a mild correction, gold remains a defensive asset against long-term inflation. For retail buyers, the choice between purities remains a matter of utility:

24-Karat (99.9 per cent Purity): Preferred for investment purposes and digital gold.

22-Karat (91.6 per cent Purity): The standard for traditional jewellery due to its added durability.

18-Karat (75 per cent Purity): Frequently used for diamond-studded and contemporary lightweight jewellery.

Experts indicate a current support level for gold between INR 1,45,000 and INR 1,46,000, with resistance levels near INR 1,54,000. Buyers are advised to check for Hallmark certification to ensure the purity and resale value of their purchase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).