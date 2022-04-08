New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A Tibetan parliamentary delegation led by deputy speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang has met several lawmakers, including Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and apprised them about the situation in Tibet.

These meetings come over a week after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped, Impregnated in Surat; Youth Held.

In the capital for the last few days, the delegation met various personalities, including ministers and political leaders of various political parties, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)