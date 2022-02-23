Gondia, February 23: FlyBig Airlines, promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited, will start ticket bookings for the flight service on the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route from March 1. Lok Sabha member Sunil Mendhe gave this information on Wednesday.

After a delay due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the flight operations are most likely to start from March 13, he said. The airport in Birsi near Gondia was constructed in 2008 and there was big demand of the people to start commercial flight operations from here, he said.

The Modi government has allotted the slot under 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' - Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN - RCS) intending to connect all the centre where airport facility is available and has potential for operations of commercial flights, he said. Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Huge Landslide at Cafeteria Morh.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the licence to Birsi in September last. Airport Director K V Baiju has informed that almost all the required facilities have been put in place at Birsi airport.

Ratan Ambhore, regional Head of FlyBig Airlines has also said that there is a possibility of starting the operations March 13 onwards and informed that its team is going to visit the Birsi airprot in the next couple of days.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to inaugurate the flight operations from Indore and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari would attend the ceremony virtually, Mendhe said.

He said they are also pursuing to have flight slot for Gondia – Mumbai flight.

On Tuesday, Mendhe headed a meeting of the officials concerned at Birsi airport and held discussions and asked the authorities to make arrangements at the earliest so that flight operations can take off in due time.

