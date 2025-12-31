Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan is facing censorship issues. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of the political thriller to cut several scenes and also mute certain dialogues as per the censor norms. The movie directed by H Vinoth is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Vijay Announces Retirement From Acting After 33 Years at Jana Nayagan Music Launch in Malaysia.

Censor Board Asks ‘Jana Nayagan’ Makers To Tone Down Blood and Mute Certain Dialogues

The Censor Board has asked the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to make several changes to the upcoming Tamil film. Among the recommendations is a reduction in portions of fight sequences that feature excessive blood. According to a report by The Hindu, the producers are in communication with the makers to implement the necessary changes.

As per reports, as many as 64 cuts have been recommended, which could potentially lead to an A certificate. The team has reportedly resubmitted the final draft on December 29 after making the suggested changes.

When Will ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer Release?

According to a report in Lets Cinema, makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan are planning to drop the trailer for the film on January 2, 2026. Initially, makers were planning to drop the trailer as a New Year's surprise at midnight on January 1, 2026. However, as per the latest reports, Fana will have to wait just one more day to witness the mega treat. Thalapathy Vijay Trips and Falls After Being Mobbed by Fans at Chennai Airport Following ‘Jana Nayagan’ Audio Launch in Malaysia (Watch Video).

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Jana Nayagan features Thalathy Vijay as a cop. Not much about the plot is revealed to the public yet. The cast of Jana Nayagan also includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju among others in key roles. Jana Nayagan hits theatres on January 9, 2026 and will go head-to-head with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.

