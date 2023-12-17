Nagpur, December 17: A tiger was found dead in a farm well in Narkhed forest range of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, forest officials said on Sunday.

A release by Deputy Conservator of Forests Bharat Singh Hada said that the carcass of the big cat was discovered in a well of a farm in Mouza Pipla Khurd area on Saturday evening. Tiger Death in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Dies of Electrocution in Shahdol; 11 Held on Poaching Charges.

The forest department has registered a case under the Wildlife Act and further investigations are going on, it said.

