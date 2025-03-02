Balaghat, Mar 2 (PTI) A tiger with a wire stuck around its neck was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Sunday.

Forest Range Officer Babulal Chaddhar said they had received information about an injured tiger in the Katangi area on Saturday.

“However, by the time we reached the spot, the tiger had died. We suspect it died of starvation and dehydration due to a piece of wire stuck around its neck,” he said.

Forest officials suspect that the tiger might have tried to pass through a wire fence set up around a field to keep off wild boars from destroying crops.

“It may have pulled off the wires to free itself, which then got entangled around his neck like a snare

Sniffer dogs were sent to the spot and an investigation is underway, he said.

The carcass has been disposed of after post-mortem as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the official added.

