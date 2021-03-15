Pilibhit (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) The carcass of a tigress, suspected to have been killed in a territorial dispute with another big cat, was recovered in Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Monday.

Field Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Javed Akhtar said the carcass, found on Sunday, has been sent to Bareilly-based IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute)for post-mortem and the cause of death can only be ascertained after its report is available.

He, however, added that it seems the tigress, aged around 5, died in a territorial dispute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)