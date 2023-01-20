New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The country's largest central prison Tihar jail has started imparting skill training to over 1,000 inmates, being tried for petty crimes, with a purpose to reform and reintegrate them into society.

Jail term in cases of petty crimes varies from six to nine months.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute to His Friend Jamal Edwards After His Tragic Death Due to Heart Attack (Watch Video).

They will be trained in food and beverage service related segments for three to four months in various batches, jail authorities said, adding that each batch will have 30 inmates.

They said that 1,020 inmates will be trained by Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd. The programme aims to empower inmates financially and stop them from going back into crime, authorities said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four Armed Robbers Hold Journalist, His Family Hostage, Decamp With Rs 20 Lakh Cash and Jewellery in Aligarh.

The skill training programme, being conducted under the Innovative and Special Projects of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission, will try to ensure that 70 per cent of the trainees get jobs, they said.

More such programmes are in the pipeline under the prison's reformative initiatives, the authorities said.

The programme has been sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and it was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, according to a statement issued by the jail administration.

Saxena, while addressing inmates, said that such programmes will help in "enhancement of their skills, which will help in earning their livelihood post-release and thus, also support their family", according to the statement.

He also told them that they have the capacity to reform, provided they have the willpower and commitment to never come back to prison again, it said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar; Principal Secretary (Home) Ashwani Kumar and Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal were among the senior government officers present at the event.

Naresh Kumar encouraged prisoners to show good conduct and secure remission of their sentences.

Sixty-seven prisoners were released for their good conduct under the prison remission norm on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)