New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi police special cell has filed a charge sheet of murder against six accused arrested in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case. Tillu was allegedly murdered in Tihar Jail in May this year.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria of Patiala House court took cognizance of the charge sheet.

The matter has been listed on August 17 for further hearing.

Delhi police filed the charge sheet on Thursday. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 34 (Common Intention) read with 120B (criminal Conspiracy) of IPC.

The charge sheet has been filed against six accused persons namely Yogesh alias Tunda, Deepak Dabas alias Teeter, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Karambir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata Ur Rahman. All the accused persons are running in judicial custody after police interrogation.

An FIR was registered by the local police in the incident. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell.

The Court had directed the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.

It is alleged that the murder was committed to take revenge on Jitender alias Gogi who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

During the investigation, a special cell recorded the statement of three eyewitness inmates in the matter.

This brutal murder was captured in the CCTV of Tihar jail which had gone viral. The assailants were seen attacking Till Tajpuria after dragging him from his cell. (ANI)

