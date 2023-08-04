Alibag, August 4: Three employees of a primary health centre in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been suspended for allegedly wrongly administering the Measles-Ruebella vaccine to children, an official said on Friday. The Raigad zilla parishad has suspended two health assistants and a health sevak of Jite primary health centre who allegedly administered the vaccine to five children who were not eligible for the same, the official said. Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of Two Newborns Girls Swapped in Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital in Indore; Nurse Suspended.

The children subsequently sustained wounds on their body, he said. The matter was investigated and the three staffers have been placed under suspension, the official said. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies After Allegedly Being Given Wrong Injection.

Meanwhile, the health department has also initiated a probe against a medical officer, whose alleged absence from the primary health centre led to the death of a 12-year-old snakebite victim, he added.

