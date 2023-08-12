Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): In view of the 75 years of India's independence to be celebrated on August 15, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh briefed on the security arrangements and said that a huge 'Tiranga' rally will be organised on Sunday.

"Arrangements for August 15 are underway in J-K. LG Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting in view of the celebrations...A huge 'Tiranga' rally will be organised on August 13...", DGP Singh said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: How Indian Armed Forces Grew Since 1947 To Become World’s 4th Best and Strongest Military Today.

Earlier in the day, DGP Singh visited the frontier district of Kupwara in North Kashmir where he chaired a joint security review meeting, presided over a Darbar of Jawans and officers and also inaugurated the newly constructed police establishments dedicated in the name of police killed in the line of duty.

Besides, the DGP along with other officers also planted saplings as a part of Meri Maati-Mera Desh celebrations under the programme Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Nurse Found Dead in Ambulance Under Mysterious Circumstances in Muzaffarpur, Mother Alleges Gang-Rape.

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)