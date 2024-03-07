Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Residents of Tirumangalam Municipality in Madurai, Traders Association and motorists will boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections over Kappalur Toll Plaza.

The residents have alleged that the Kappalur Toll Plaza has been set up in violation of regulations. The toll plaza is near the 2 km perimeter of the Tirumangalam Municipality. All the stakeholders have been demanding the shifting of the Kappalur toll plaza to another place.

Also Read | UN Says 2023 Deadliest Year for Migrants in a Decade.

Ragunandan Raja, president, the Kappalur Business Owners Association alleged that the toll booth is set up in violation of regulations.

"For 14 years, the employees of the Kappalur factory and the public have been demanding the removal of this toll booth. This toll booth is set up in violation of regulations. There are various industries near Kappalur but through this toll, various industries are moved to other districts." said Ragunandan Raja, president, Kappalur Business Owners Association

Also Read | Kanpur: ED Raids Jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s Premises in Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

"We have made various demands to the authorities to remove this toll booth but they have not been fulfilled so we have decided to boycott the elections this time," added Ragunandan Raja, president, the Kappalur Business Owners Association.

Another resident Jayaram also said that the toll plaza should be five kilometres away from the municipal area.

"The people of Tirumangalam have been conducting various protests for the past 14 years demanding the removal of the Kappalur toll plaza. This toll booth is illegal. The toll plaza should be five kilometres away from the municipal area but it is two kilometres inside. We met various political leaders and demanded the removal of the toll plaza but no action was taken. So we have decided to boycott the election this time," Jayaram, a local resident said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)