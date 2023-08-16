New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A sessions court here has rejected the bail plea of an accused in the firing incident that occurred during a clash between two groups of lawyers in the Tis Hazari court premises, saying it was a serious case where arms and ammunition were indiscriminately used and releasing the accused will "seriously prejudice" the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma was hearing the regular bail plea of accused Shiv Ram Pandey.

"In such a serious case where arms and ammunition were indiscriminately used and further huge arms and ammunition were recovered from the co-accused persons, releasing the applicant on bail at this nascent stage of the investigation would seriously prejudice the course of the investigation. Accordingly, the application… is dismissed," ASJ Sharma said in an order passed on Monday.

The court noted the submissions of the prosecution, according to which Pandey was a member of the group headed by Manish Sharma and that he had been identified in a CCTV footage while hurling stones at the other group.

According to police, a gun was fired in the Tis Hazari court premises on July 5 during a fight between two groups of lawyers. Two days later, the leaders of rival factions– Manish Sharma, the vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma, the brother of the association's secretary Atul Sharma–were arrested, police said.

At present, eight accused, including seven advocates, are in judicial custody in the case registered at Subzi Mandi police station.

