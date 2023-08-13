Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 13 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced the candidature of Professor Nirmal Chandra Roy for the Dhupguri bye-elections scheduled for September 5.

"Under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, AITC is pleased to announce the party’s candidate for the Dhupguri Bye-elections scheduled for 5th September 2023," the All India Trinamool Congress shared on X.

"We congratulate the candidate and wish him the very best in his endeavour to take our commitment to the people," the AITC said in a press release.

The Dhupguri Assembly seat fell vacant on July 25 with the demise of incumbent BJP MLA Bishnupada Roy. The byelection to this seat in Jalpaiguri district will be held along with six Assembly constituencies in five states. The counting of votes is scheduled on September 8.

Earlier in the 2021 Assembly polls, BJP's Bishnupada Roy had won the Dhupguri seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste, by defeating TMC's Mitali Roy. (ANI)

