India News | TMC Delegation to Visit Sandeshkhali Again on Sunday

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) A TMC delegation will again visit the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday and speak to villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

The delegation led by state irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick is expected to reach the restive area in the afternoon, a party leader said.

This will be the fourth visit to Sandeshkhali by the ruling party leaders, amid protests by villagers against alleged land grab and sexual assault on women by local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick, accompanied by Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahato, had on Saturday toured the area and spoken to the villagers, listening to their grievances.

"All the issues will be resolved. All the complaints will be addressed. No wrongdoers will be spared. The police are taking stern action.

The opposition might try to fish in troubled waters but the people of the area have full faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Bose told reporters after visiting the area a day before.

The police have been patrolling the area to instil confidence among the villagers and maintain the law and order there.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with the local TMC leader evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

