Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress Legislature Party has issued a whip for all MLAs to attend the last two days of the current budget session - March 19 and 20.

Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh on Tuesday said the whip was issued as certain important decisions are slated to be taken in those two days.

On Wednesday, the Business Advisory (BA) committee will sit in the House, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to be present during the tabling of the supplementary health budget.

The finance bill will be tabled the next day along with an education bill, assembly secretariat sources said.

"Anyone not following the whip will face action," senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, also the parliamentary affairs minister, told PTI.

Ghosh told reporters at his chamber that party MLAs will be present in full strength and keep the sanctity of the assembly.

The budget session commenced on February 10 and continued till February 19 in the first phase. The second phase of the budget session began on March 10.

