By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): A day after Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, another Trinamool Congress MLA Vaishali Dalmiya has raised her voice against her own party members.

Speaking to ANI, the TMC legislator from Bally constituency said Shukla's resignation is shocking to her but he was not happy with the party.

"Some people were not allowed to work for him. He wanted to work for the people. In TMC, there are senior leaders from Howrah who are like a termite to the party and not allowing their own people to function properly," she said.

"I don't know whether Laxmi Ratan has taken up this issue to the higher authority or not. But I am facing the same problem too and I have been vocal on this," she added.

Aked if she would join BJP, Dalmiya said, "I don't know about the future but I can assure you that I will work for the people in my constituency itself. We have reported this matter to the concerned people now it's up to them to take any action against them."

"Meeting with Governor recently was just a courtesy visit as he knew my father Dalmiya. I believe the Governor does not belong to any political party and there should not be any boundation," she added.

Several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari have joined the BJP over the past few days. The state will go to the polls later this year. (ANI)

