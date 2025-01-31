Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) A local Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead on Friday afternoon by unidentified assailants at Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

He died on the spot after getting shot in the head, they said.

Also Read | BJP Hits Out at Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Over 'Poor Thing' Remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Says It 'Demeans High Office'.

"Santosh Yadav was passing by the Gauripur area when the crime took place. He managed to snatch away the revolver from the first attacker after the initial incident of firing. However, he could not save himself as the other miscreants fired at him four times. One bullet hit him in the head," a police officer said.

Yadav was declared "brought dead" when taken to the Naihati State General Hospital, he said.

Also Read | Agartala: NCERT Team in Joint Operation With Tripura Police Seize Pirated Textbooks.

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)