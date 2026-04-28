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Agency News Agency News India News | TMC Workers Targeted, Called to Police Station, Alleges WB Minister Ahead of Polling Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The voting on Wednesday will decide electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. Election Commission has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of polling process.Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that TMC workers have been targeted since Monday and called to police stations as the polling for 142 assembly constituencies would be held tomorrow.

On her visit to the Election Commission Office, Minister Panja told reporters, "This is the last phase of the election in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal. What we have brought to the notice of the CEO is that there is an intrusion by outsiders in these constituencies. This is happening in Bhabanipur and the constituencies of North Calcutta... Since yesterday, TMC active workers have been targeted, continuously harassed and called to the respective local police stations... This also has to be looked into. We told the CEO about it... There are instances of plenty of cash recovery from BJP workers and leaders..."

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Voting for the intense electoral battle in West Bengal will conclude on Wednesday with over 3.22 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase of assembly polls on 142 seats.The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling.

The voting on Wednesday will decide electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. Election Commission has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of polling process.Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters.

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There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors and 792 have been identified as third gender.Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above.

There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD). The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for smooth conduct of elections.

These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations.There are 8,845 all-women managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 "model" polling stations. There will be webcasting from all 41,001 polling stations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray in the second phase of polls from Bhabanipur assembly constituency. She is being challenged by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram.

The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal ended on Monday.The results will be declared on May 4, along with outcome of assembly polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)