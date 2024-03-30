Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): Two Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Trinamool Congress, including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, will join the INDIA alliance rally on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, said TMC leader Shashi Panja.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced that several prominent leaders from the INDIA alliance will participate in a rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his recent arrest.

He said, "Reactions from the entire country came after the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The main leaders of the INDIA alliance will join the rally on March 31 in Ramlila Maidan."

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury and many more leaders have been confirmed to join the rally, Rai said.

TMC leader Shashi Panja also said that the party had requested the Election Commission of India for an appointment to meet the full bench of the Central Election Commission on Monday.

"Yesterday we had given a request seeking an appointment and probably we'll get to meet the full bench of the Central Election Commission on Monday. We are worried about a few things in West Bengal during the elections and CEC is the only place where we can go. We have given a memorandum. The main issue is that the ED, CBI and NIA are there in West Bengal. Everyone knows that the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, candidates are busy but investigations are being done to disturb the candidate and for political signalling... The party in power at the centre, the BJP is using these institutions as a political tool to disturb the opposition parties but none of the agencies reach the BJP leaders," said TMC leader Shashi Panja.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded that Dilip Ghosh's candidature for the Lok Sabha elections be cancelled.

"We have three demands (before the Election Commission). First, the CO should give a show cause notice to him. Second, his explanation behind saying this should not be considered. The only point to consider is whether he has said it or not. And he said it. Thirdly, we demand that he be suspended within seven days and his candidature (for the Lok Sabha elections) be cancelled. This is because he is spreading pollution and instigating others," Kunal Ghosh said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dilip Ghosh from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, the TMC leader said that Dilip Ghosh is known for such controversial statements and is a "habitual offender."

"The comment made by Dilip Ghosh against Mamata Banerjee is very derogatory and disrespectful. He has been doing this regularly. He has become a habitual offender," Ghosh said.

The former state BJP chief, Ghosh, sought to clarify his comments, saying he was speaking in a political context.

"This is not the first time that I have faced controversy over my statement, because I speak in front of those who commit injustice. Regarding the statement, I gave with regard to the Honourable Bengal Chief Minister, I would like to say that I do not have any personal dispute, grudges or ill will towards her," Ghosh said.

"I had merely countered and questioned the political statements she has given to mislead people. The question is that many people have objections to my use of language and words. Our (BJP) party as well as other parties have called it unparliamentary. If so, I am sad about it," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks. (ANI)

