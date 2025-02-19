Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his remark labeling the Mamata Banerjee administration a 'terrorist government,' challenging him to provide proof within 24 hours or publicly apologise.

The war of words escalated during the ongoing budget session of the West Bengal Assembly when Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, after being suspended for throwing a paper at the Speaker, accused the state government of being linked with terror organisations.

Adhikari had specifically mentioned the government's ties with terrorist group Ansarul Bangla, and Kashmiri terrorist Javed Munsi.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the allegations earlier, dismissing them as baseless.

Taking to social media, Ghosh strongly denounced Adhikari's accusations, calling them defamatory.

He said, "Suvendu is indulging in baseless defamation. What has Mamata Banerjee not given him? It was her leadership that established his political career when he joined BJP, yet he now attacks her. Doesn't his conscience trouble him?'

Ghosh further mocked Adhikari, asserting that he would lose his seat in Nandigram in the 2026 elections.

Challenging Adhikari, Ghosh said, "I give you 24 hours to prove your claims. If you fail to do so, kneel and apologise, or admit that it was an outburst."

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee responded to the BJP's repeated accusations, which also included claims that she and her party, TMC, had links with terrorists and fundamentalists from Bangladesh.

Banerjee vehemently rejected these allegations, stating that "if anyone could prove such claims, I would resign from my post immediately."

Addressing the assembly, she criticised the saffron party's legislators for making unfounded remarks, and announced she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lodge a formal complaint about such allegations.

Ghosh added, "If Adhikari contests from Bhawanipur, his deposit will be forfeited. He will lose in Nandigram as well."

Ghosh also expressed his firm belief that Banerjee would win the Bhawanipur seat in 2026 and become the CM for the fourth time.

"The BJP will not have the seats needed for the opposition leader's position in the next elections," Ghosh claimed.

