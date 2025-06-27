Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated new buildings constructed at the Sri Ekambaranathar Matriculation School and Anjugam Primary School here at a cost of Rs 13.94 crore.

He distributed education assistance to the tune of Rs 10,000 to the students and also gave away school bags and cycles to the beneficiaries at the function organised by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The three-floor structure containing classrooms at the school run by Sri Ekambaranathar temple was built for Rs 11.15 crore, while Rs 2.79 crore was spent to construct a dining hall, auditorium, toilets, improve playground, and renovate the school building, an official release here said.

Later, inaugurating the two-day seminar organised by the Sahitya Akademi and the Special Centre for Tamil Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Kalaivanar Arangam, here, Stalin said efforts were on to install a statue of Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar on JUN campus in the national capital.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulapudi Pandit, Sahitya Akademi Secretary K Sreenivasarao, and State Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan participated.

