Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's daily Covid tally continued to fall on Sunday, as the State reported 2,296 new cases while recoveries outnumbered fresh infections.

The State witnessed 11 Covid-related fatalities, pushing the total deaths so far to 37,915, according to a government health bulletin.

With the 2,296 new cases, the overall Covid numbers in the State went up to 34,36,262.

As many as 8,229 people were cured of the virus, with the total recoveries mounting to 33,56,648.

Chennai with 461 new cases and Coimbatore with 432 topped the districts among the most fresh infections, the bulletin said. Perambalur and Tenkasi registered the lowest of three new cases each.

