Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 788 on Monday from 946 fresh infections the previous day, and one death was reported taking the count to 34,45,717 and the toll to 37,981, respectively.

Including 2,692 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment on Monday, the cumulative recoveries increased to 33,93,703 from 33,91,011 a day ago.

The total active cases, including isolation, across the state further declined to 14,033 from 15,938 on Sunday, according to a bulletin from the health department here.

The COVID-19 positive cases had plunged below the 1,000-mark to 946 for the first time in this third wave of the pandemic on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu's current test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 1.1 percent on Monday from 1.2 percent the previous day.

New infections fell below 200 for the first time in Chennai on Monday with the metro registering 191 cases against 223 on Sunday. There were no fatalities due to Coronavirus for the second consecutive day today in the city.

Following Chennai, Coimbatore saw 115 new infections -- a marginal decline from 136 on Sunday -- while Chengalpattu recorded 86 cases against 92 a day ago.

Nearly 20 out of 38 districts in the state saw cases in single digit with Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi registering a single infection each. About 15 districts reported cases below 50.

Chennai's total recoveries including Monday's 485, increased to 7,37,253 while the fatalities continued to remain at 9,056 since Saturday. The state capital accounted for 7,48,999 total cases while the active caseload declined to 2,690 from 2,987 a day ago, the bulletin said.

