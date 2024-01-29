Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday claimed that villagers of Nagapattinam district, eligible to become beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, are not able to get the benefit of the scheme due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption.

The Tamil Nadu Governor's remarks came a day after he visited Keezhvenmani village in Nagapattinam district, where over 40 agricultural labourers were burnt alive by a landlord five decades ago in 1968.

"It is tragic that the deserving poor villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption. A humongous high cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor," Governor Ravi wrote in a post on his social media platform, X.

During his visit, the Tamil Nadu Governor also called on the only survivor of the 1968 massacre, G Palanivel.

"Visited Keezhvenmani village in Nagapattinam district and met Thiru G. Palanivel, the only survivor of 1968 massacre. Also visited Nambyar Nagar inhabited by fishermen and Jeeva Nagar by Scheduled Castes. Shocked to see the abject poverty all along the villages. One wonders how long these unfortunate brothers and sisters have to wait for social and economic justice," he wrote in another post.

As part of his tour to Nagapattina, Governor Ravi also visited the Velankanni Church and prayed for the well-being of all. He also held discussions with the priests. (ANI)

