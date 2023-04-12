Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) As many as 500 State-run retail liquor outlets would be closed down, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Making announcements on new initiatives (for 2023-24) of his department, the Minister also said that as a security measure, 'cash safe boxes' would be installed in 1,000 retail liquor shops in village and town panchayat areas.

Out of the 5,329 retail liquor outlets across the State (as on March 31, 2023) 500 shops would be identified and closed down, he said.

The government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the State.

