Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Thursday lauded the inauguration of a global drug development centre by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park campus, and said that this would play a role in providing an opportunity to the Indian Scientists to establish a global footprint in the field of medical research and development.

In a significant move to bring critical research and development capabilities under one roof, pharmaceutical company Pfizer has set up a global drug development centre at the IIT Madras Research Park in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said that this is the first of its kind centre in Asia and it has the potential to reduce the cost of drugs.

"I am delighted that Pfizer has set up its global drug development centre in Chennai. This is the first of its kind in Asia. Tamil Nadu has always contributed to such research. The cost of drugs can come down, new molecules can be detected. It will help in collaboration between industry and academia," he said.

Pfizer has invested USD 20 million (INR 150+ crore) in the 61,000 sq ft research and technology centre at the IIT Madras Research Park. While this centre will be a part of a network of 12 global centres set up worldwide, it is the first and only one at present being set up by Pfizer in Asia.

Earlier, speaking at the launch, S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India said there is a growing need for pharma companies to provide innovative solutions that address the new challenges that healthcare providers and patients are facing.

"This new centre by Pfizer in Chennai is a step in that direction. Such efforts to strengthen and expand global work through this centre will allow for knowledge sharing that we hope will improve patient outcomes in the years to come. It will also allow Pfizer to leverage and showcase the large talent pool in India as well as the best-in-class infrastructure available at the IIT Madras Research Park," Aparna said. (ANI)

